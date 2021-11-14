Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of FAST opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and sold 97,396 shares worth $5,474,420. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

