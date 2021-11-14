FAT Brands Inc (FATBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 1st

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. FAT Brands has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $30.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18.
About FAT Brands
