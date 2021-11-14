Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.94 billion.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.86. 3,900,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,476. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 315.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

