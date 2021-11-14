Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 204.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

