Financial Comparison: Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of ForgeRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Black Knight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Black Knight and ForgeRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 13.58% 12.92% 5.30% ForgeRock N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Black Knight and ForgeRock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 2 5 0 2.71 ForgeRock 0 2 8 0 2.80

Black Knight currently has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.04%. ForgeRock has a consensus target price of $38.44, indicating a potential upside of 22.90%. Given Black Knight’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Black Knight is more favorable than ForgeRock.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Knight and ForgeRock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.24 billion 9.77 $264.10 million $1.24 62.85 ForgeRock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than ForgeRock.

Summary

Black Knight beats ForgeRock on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals. The firm also serves the credit union, secondary markets, government, home equity, servicing, and title settlement industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

