Financial Review: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) versus American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Zovio alerts:

This table compares Zovio and American Public Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.14 -$48.95 million ($2.32) -0.71 American Public Education $321.79 million 1.46 $18.82 million $0.98 25.67

American Public Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Zovio has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -25.21% -15.05% -4.76% American Public Education 4.40% 4.08% 3.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zovio and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Public Education 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zovio currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 278.79%. American Public Education has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 60.31%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than American Public Education.

Summary

American Public Education beats Zovio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc., other corporate activities and minority investments. The Hondros College of Nursing segment concerns health science and technology focused programs. The company was founded by James P. Etter in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, WV.

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.