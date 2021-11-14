Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys A$27,516.51 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 33,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,516.51 ($19,654.65).

Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 348 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$285.01 ($203.58).

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 46,275 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,871.00 ($27,765.00).

On Monday, November 1st, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 3,725 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,091.75 ($2,208.39).

On Monday, October 25th, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan acquired 35,920 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,855.28 ($22,039.49).

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan acquired 16,915 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,428.50 ($10,306.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

