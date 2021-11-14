First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 652 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $762,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,545,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,796,000 after acquiring an additional 569,290 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

