First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,930 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 524.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,654,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after buying an additional 1,389,313 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

FHN stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

