First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Connie Lillico Sells 15,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,007,000.
First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$17.38 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$12.56 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.53. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$189.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.71.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
