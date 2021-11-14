First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Connie Lillico Sells 15,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,007,000.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$17.38 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$12.56 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.53. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$189.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.71.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

