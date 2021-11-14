First Trust Advisors LP Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 527.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,100 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after purchasing an additional 558,377 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after buying an additional 562,389 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

MGNX opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

