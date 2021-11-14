First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.88

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.88 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 51.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

