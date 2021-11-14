First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) CFO Acquires $19,260.00 in Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) CFO H Melville Hope III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $20.06 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.