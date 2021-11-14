First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

MYFW opened at $31.79 on Friday. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $255.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.82.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $101,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,706 shares of company stock valued at $758,612. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Western Financial by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Western Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Western Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

