Fisker (NYSE:FSR) PT Raised to $24.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FSR. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of FSR stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.89. Fisker has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fisker by 288.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fisker by 3,548.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,346 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth $41,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fisker by 20.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth $28,517,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.