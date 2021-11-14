Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.16% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.80. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 21.39%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.