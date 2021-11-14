FlexShopper (FPAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect FlexShopper to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other FlexShopper news, Director James Douglas Allen purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $74,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.