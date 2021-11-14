Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 19,735 Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.07% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 530.0% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of ROBO opened at $70.90 on Friday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70.

