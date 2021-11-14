Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 18.18% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $162.23 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $164.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.23 and a 200 day moving average of $147.08.

