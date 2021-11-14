Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 11,819 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.84 and a twelve month high of $105.69.

