Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 8,865 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average of $133.70.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

