Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $301.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.29. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $194.88 and a 52 week high of $305.95.

