Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 51,539 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,539 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $112.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $92.97 and a 52-week high of $123.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.