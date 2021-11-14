Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,554,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,352,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 206,776 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 66,719 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 247,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,877,000.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of FLGB stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.