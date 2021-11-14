Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 1,974,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,532. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

