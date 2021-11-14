Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

FC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $712.53 million, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 100.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

