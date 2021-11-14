Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 119,739.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,611,000 after purchasing an additional 252,788 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.