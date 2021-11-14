Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Ci Capital upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.29.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$12.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 85.58. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$13.17.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.