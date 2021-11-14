Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.87) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeline Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.39). Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.