FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,940 shares of company stock worth $412,118. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 21.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 182,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 32,541 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,339,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,529,000 after buying an additional 101,800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 145,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $1,672,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

