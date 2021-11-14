Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Price Target Cut to GBX 850 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Thursday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12 month low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77). The firm has a market cap of £258.82 million and a PE ratio of -7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 713.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 802.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

