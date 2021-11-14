FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Issued By William Blair

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Recro Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Recro Pharma by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Recro Pharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 505,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.