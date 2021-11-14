FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Wendy’s Company Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

