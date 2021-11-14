FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Issued By Cormark

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Thursday.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

