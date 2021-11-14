FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.75) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.00). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

MRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.11. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 232,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

