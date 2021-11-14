FY2021 Earnings Forecast for OncoCyte Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OncoCyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). KeyCorp also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.76. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 383,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

