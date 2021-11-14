FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Lowered by Analyst

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barings BDC in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BBDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $546.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.