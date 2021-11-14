FY2021 EPS Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) – Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

DAWN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,066,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $20,925,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

