FY2021 EPS Estimates for IMARA Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMARA in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.59) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.62). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IMARA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.
IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ IMRA opened at $3.57 on Friday. IMARA has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $93.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in IMARA during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
About IMARA
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Recommended Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.