FY2021 EPS Estimates for IMARA Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMARA in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.59) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.62). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IMARA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Get IMARA alerts:

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA opened at $3.57 on Friday. IMARA has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $93.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in IMARA during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.