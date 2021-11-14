FY2021 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Lowered by Cormark

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

KBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.40.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$37.55 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$32.25 and a twelve month high of C$47.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. The company has a market cap of C$400.92 million and a PE ratio of 42.91.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.