FY2021 EPS Estimates for ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Reduced by Analyst

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for ShotSpotter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.85 million, a P/E ratio of -331.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth about $986,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth about $153,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

