FY2021 EPS Estimates for Toast, Inc Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Toast in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.06). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Toast’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of TOST opened at $48.13 on Friday. Toast has a 12-month low of $46.40 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.