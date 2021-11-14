FY2022 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Reduced by National Bank Financial

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.28.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$38.08 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$22.49 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

