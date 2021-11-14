FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 212.66 and a beta of -0.27. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $416,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,159 shares of company stock worth $2,435,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

