Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GANX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

GANX stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a current ratio of 18.09. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

