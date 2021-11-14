Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.80 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GAU. Cormark lifted their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.15.

TSE:GAU opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 22.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.22.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

