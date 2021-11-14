GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.20.

GME traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,976. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.52 and a beta of -2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.75. GameStop has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $483.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 42,088 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

