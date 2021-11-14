Gazit Globe (GZTGF) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS: GZTGF) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gazit Globe to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Gazit Globe has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe’s peers have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gazit Globe and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million -$190.09 million -202.50 Gazit Globe Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 4.05

Gazit Globe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gazit Globe. Gazit Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe -0.82% -0.15% -0.05% Gazit Globe Competitors -6.28% 14.56% 3.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gazit Globe and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gazit Globe Competitors 307 960 1172 33 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Gazit Globe’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gazit Globe has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Gazit Globe peers beat Gazit Globe on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

