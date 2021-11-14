General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $136.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.59.

General Electric stock opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.90, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

