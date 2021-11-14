General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,611,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $63.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

